"We couldn’t do it" - Erik ten Hag claims FFP issues stopped Manchester United from signing top target in January

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that they were looking to sign a striker in January but couldn't due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The Red Devils currently have two main strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial with Marcus Rashford also capable of playing in the position. However, Martial has been out of action since early December, first due to illness and then a groin injury. United have been dealt another blow as Hojlund has picked up a muscle injury and is expected to be out for two to three weeks.

Ten Hag recently spoke about the striker situation at Manchester United, saying (via Metro):

"First of all, striker options are the most difficult to fill, especially at our level. We had two strikers. I get it about Anthony Martial, but he has done for us last season great things.

"So he’s also on a high payment, in this club. So when you bring another one in, you strike him out. So there are all arguments not to do it. Then we have Marcus Rashford, who can also play very good in the front position. So we have actually three strikers in our squad."

Ten Hag said that after learning about Martial's injury, he hoped to sign a striker in January but were unable to do so due to FFP. He said:

"Then when I got the news about Anthony Martial at the start of January, I really tried to get another striker in. But because we are vulnerable there, FFP was the thing, we couldn’t do it.

"We worked out other options how to fill this in and how to deal in the moment Rasmus Hojlund wouldn’t be available. We have options in our squad."

Martial's contract with Manchester United is set to expire in the summer and he's expected to leave as a free agent.

Erik ten Hag could give academy star a start for Manchester United vs Fulham

The Red Devils have been dealt a major blow as Rasmus Hojlund has suffered a muscle injury. The Danish striker has scored eight goals in his last eight appearances across competitions but he will be out for two to three weeks.

As per Metro, Erik ten Hag could consequently start Omari Forson in Manchester United's clash against Fulham on Saturday, February 24. The 19-year-old, who came through the club's academy, featured as the main striker in the training sessions this week.

Forson made his senior debut earlier this season, having featured twice in the FA Cup in January. He also made his Premier League debut in Manchester United's 4-3 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.