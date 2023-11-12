“We keep that winning feeling” - Cristiano Ronaldo responds after guiding Al-Nassr to 3-1 win

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message on Instagram after helping Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win over Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, November 11.

The Knights of Njad extended their winning run to seven games across competitions at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium on Saturday. Summer signing Alex Telles opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Abdulelah Al-Amri doubled their lead in the 39th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo then scored in the 49th minute to make it 3-0. Anselmo scored a consolation goal for Al-Wehda in the 81st minute. After the game, Ronaldo shared a post on Instagram with the caption:

"We keep that winning feeling! Let’s continue the good work!💪🏼 @alnassr 💛💙"

The Portuguese striker has been in tremendous form this season, scoring 16 goals and providing nine goals in 17 games across competitions. In the Saudi Pro League alone, he has scored 13 goals and contributed seven assists in just 12 games.

With the win, Al-Nassr remained second in the league table, four points behind leaders Al-Hilal. Luis Castro's side will next host Al Akhdoud after the international break on November 24.

Fernando Santos reveals Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't spoken to since World Cup

Former Portugal manager Fernando Santos recently said that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't spoken to him since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 38-year-old striker scored just one goal in three opening games at the tournament in Qatar. Santos then decided to bench him for Goncalo Ramos in the Round of 16 against Switzerland. Ramos scored a hat-trick in a 6-1 win, retaining his place in the quarter-final against Morocco as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off as a substitute in both games but couldn't help Portugal get past Morocco as they lost 1-0. Santos was sacked and replaced by Roberto Martinez.

Santos recently revealed that he hasn't spoken to Ronaldo since, saying (via Goal):

"We haven't spoken since I came from Qatar. On the day of the game, in the morning, when I went to explain that he wasn't going to play and why he wasn't playing, he misunderstood. From my side the relationship is the same, and he continues to be like a son to me. The day the phone rings he knows I'm always here."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been excellent under Martinez this year, scoring nine goals in seven games in Portugal's 2024 UEFA Euro qualifying campaign. A Selecao have qualified for the competition in Germany with a perfect record after eight games.