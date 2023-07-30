"We know his ability and his quality" - Pundit backs Manchester United star to 'step up' his game this season

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has backed Antony to bring his game up to another level next season for the Red Devils.

utdreport @utdreport Jaap Stam is confident Antony can step up a gear during his second season at Manchester United strettynews.com/2023/07/30/ant…

The Dutch football coach analyzed the Brazilian forward's traits while backing him to perform during the 2023/24 campaign. Stam, who was a part of the iconic treble-winning Manchester United team, said (per the club's official website):

“You know Antony’s got quality, of course, on the ball. He’s got decent pace, even if he’s not lightning. He needs to become, and I know we were talking about being predictable in a way of playing, then he needs to step up a gear to make a change."

He added:

“As a winger, you always need to be very decisive. You need to take initiative on the ball. You need to go forward. You need to take on your one-v-ones and you need to make it difficult for your opposition by, one time, going inside and, the other time, going outside."

The former Manchester United defender further stated:

“Of course, that’s the thing that I think he still needs to do a little bit more. But we know him from Holland as well. We know his ability and his quality. And I think he can step up, you know, one or two gears."

"So he needs to show that this season. He had last season as well to get adjusted to the league and to get adjusted to the opposition he’s facing as well. So it is going to be exciting to see how he’s going to be changing his game next season.”

The Red Devils secured Antony's services from Ajax last summer for a whopping €95 million. However, the Brazilian international failed to live up to his price tag during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring just four goals in 25 Premier League appearances for Manchester United.

"You can’t rely on one individual" - Manchester United legend Andy Cole says Antony 'has got to get more goals'

Manchester United legend Andy Cole believes Antony must step up in terms of his goal contributions next season.

The Englishman insists that the Red Devils cannot rely on the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford to find the back of the net always while insisting the Brazilian has to get more goals to his name.

Cole told MUTV (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

“Manchester United need more goals from midfield areas and wide areas. You can't just rely on Bruno and (Marcus) Rashford. Antony has got to get more goals. When McTominay plays he needs to get more goals, they’ve got to come from all areas of the football pitch. You can’t rely on one individual to get 25-30 goals."

He added:

“United were one of the lowest goal scorers last season (in the top half of the Premier League) - that’s not Manchester United. We’ve got to get more goals in the team.”

It remains to be seen whether Antony can rack up more goals during the 2023/24 campaign. The Brazilian was not only lackluster in the Premier League last season, but failed to produce more output in Europe as well, scoring just two goals in 9 UEFA Europa League appearances last term.