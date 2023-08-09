“We have to make room for him” – Al-Nassr fans back Cristiano Ronaldo to shine but fume at 26-year-old missing out on line-up to face Al-Shorta 

Al-Nassr fans think Abdulrahman Ghareeb should have started as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. take on Al-Shorta in the semi-finals of the Arab Cup of Champions.

Fans are confident that Ronaldo will once again have a good display after scoring three goals in his last three games. But they are a little taken aback to see Ghareeb not being a part of the team.

Al-Alamy defeated Raja CA 3-1 in the quarter-finals to book a place in the last four of the tournament. Ronaldo was on the scoresheet during the game, scoring the opener with a blistering left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Fans are backing him to perform well again. They are also campaigning for Ghareeb to be a part of the team.

Ghareeb, 26, has made four appearances this season, registering one assist. The winger, who has won 16 caps for the Saudi Arabian national team, scored six goals and provided eight assists in 30 games across competitions last season.

Fans pointed out Ghareeb's absence from the line-up against Al-Shorta, with one writing on Twitter:

"Ghareeb has to play he has been ome of the best players last season. We hv to make room fr him."

With Sadio Mane's arrival from Bayern Munich, it might be tough for Ghareeb to get a regular starting XI spot. The Senegalese has started against Al-Shorta with other new signings like Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, and Alex Telles.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Ghareeb wasn't a part of Cristiano Ronaldo captained Al-Nassr's starting XI for the clash against Al-Shorta:

Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo's unlucky effort against Raja CA deprived him of a goal

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a goal against Raja CA in a stellar fashion in a 3-1 win in the Arab Cup of Champions quarter-finals. But the Portugal captain was unlucky not to get another goal in the dying stages of the game.

Ronaldo showed off some silky footwork inside the penalty area to leave his man bamboozled before unleashing a left-footed thunderbolt. His effort, however, fiercely crashed against the woodwork.

Ronaldo has already scored 17 goals and has provided three assists in 23 matches since joining Al-Nassr. Luis Castro's team will once again rely on their talismanic Portuguese against Al-Shorta.