"We need more reliable players" - Pundit urges Liverpool to part ways with 32-year-old star this summer

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has urged the club to sell Thiago Alcantara if an offer comes in for the Spaniard this summer. He added that the Reds needs more reliable players, and the former Bayern Munich star is mostly injured.

Thiago has played 97 games for Liverpool since moving from Bayern Munich in 2020. He has scored three goals and assisted six in the time, but has missed several matches due to injuries.

On Saturday (June 17), Enrique took to his Instagram story to state that Liverpool should look to cash in on Thiago this summer. He still believes the Spaniard is a top player but unreliable due to injuries. He posted via HITC:

"I love him as a player. But I believe if an offer comes in for him, we should take it. He is a top player, but most of the time, he is injured. We need more reliable players."

Thiago, 32, has 12 months left on his contract at Anfield, and there are no reports of a possible new contract.

Liverpool told to build around Thiago by Frank McAvennie

While Jose Enrique wants Thiago sold, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has urged Jurgen Klopp to build around the Spaniard. He added that the club needed a player like the former Barcelona midfielder and should work on getting the right players next to him.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie claimed that Thiago should be the talisman for Liverpool next season. He added that Jordan Henderson could follow James Milner out of the door, leaving the Spaniard as the most experienced one in the midfield.

He said:

"He [Thiago] is going to be the talisman. They have got to build their team around him next year because they have not got Bellingham. Jordan Henderson is going to be like [James] Milner now I would think. They need to get young players in that midfield. [Harvey] Elliott is not ready for the Premier League yet, he will be a great player but L'pool need an established player right now."

McAvennie added:

"Thiago is that guy but they have got to get players around about him. Get him fit to start pre-season and get him on the park because he is the guy that can control games. He is the one guy I would build my team around, as a centre-forward I would love to have him in the midfield. I think he is a wonderful player."

Liverpool signed Thiago for £20 million in 2020 after he refused to sign a new deal at Bayern Munich. He has missed 60 games in his three seasons at Anfield﻿ due to injuries, as per Transfermarkt. He made just 28 appearances across competitions last season.

