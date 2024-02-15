"We are in the perfect moment to change" - Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski backs La Liga giants to win silverware at the end of the season

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski believes that despite their disappointing campaign so far, Barcelona can win silverware before the 2023/24 season comes to an end.

During a recent interview with Spanish publication Sport, Robert Lewandowski stated that La Blaugrana are keen to perform better and challenge for trophies in the remainder of the season. The former Bayern Munich striker also addressed Barcelona's performance against Granada in La Liga, where they were held to a 3-3 draw.

Lewandowski said (via GOAL):

"We are in the ideal moment to change, to play better. First in Vigo and then the Champions League arrives... It is difficult to explain what is happening, because we conceded three goals against Granada, for example."

The 35-year-old striker added:

"We have had a long week to work and, as I said, we are in the perfect moment to change. I am sure that we are going to win many games and at the end of the season we are going to win something."

This season, Robert Lewandowski has made 32 appearances for Barca across different competitions, bagging 15 goals and six assists. Barcelona are currently in the third spot in the La Liga with 51 points after 24 matches, behind Girona (56) and Real Madrid (61). Next up, they'll face Celta Vigo on February 17 (Saturday).

Moreover, they'll be visiting the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium to face Napoli on February 21 (Wednesday) in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona shortlist wingers for summer transfer window: Report

Barcelona reportedly have Gabriel Martinelli, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Kaoru Mitoma on their shortlist as they look to sign a winger in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, despite financial troubles, the La Liga giants are looking at various wingers for the upcoming transfer window to provide balance to the starting XI. This is part of the club's planning for Xavi's departure at the end of the season.

Barcelona currently have Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as options on the right wing while Joao Felix and Ferran Torres have been playing on the left side. Robert Lewandowski and Vitor Roque are the options at number nine in the squad.

Arsenal winger Martinelli, Napoli's Kvaratskhelia, and Brighton star Mitoma primarily operate from the left and can add depth to the position, especially if Felix returns to Atletico Madrid in the summer.