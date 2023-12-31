"We have to be quicker in getting the ball to him” - Ian Wright believes Arsenal attacker needs to be more involved in build-up play

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that Gabriel Martinelli needs to be more involved in build-up play. Martinelli is having a below-par season for his usual standards and his end product has not been the most impressive.

While many fans and pundits have questioned Martinelli's lack of output in front of goal, Ian Wright has urged Mikel Arteta to use the Brazilian in a role where he can be more involved in the game. The Arsenal legend claimed that Arteta is not using the 22-year-old to his strengths.

Wright said on the Wrighty’s House podcast, as quoted by TBR Football:

“You look at our build-up play, and it’s very Saka-orientated. Odegaard – Saka, Odegaard – Saka. And when you look at Martinelli, especially earlier on when he was doing what he was doing. He was torching people. I would love to see at some stage Mikel find the same kind of service to him as quickly as they possibly can because he is somebody that wants to go past on the outside or on the inside."

Wright believes that Martinelli's teammates need to find him sooner than they are doing right now. He added:

“If Martinelli gets the ball and there’s two behind, Martinelli, we know that he will try to take them on, but on the main, he will come back and pass it back. I hate to see Martinelli going back the other way because the ball has not got there quick enough. Those are the things that I am thinking we have to be quicker in getting the ball to him.”

Martinelli had a stellar last season, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in 46 games across competitions. However, he has just four goals and three assists to his name in 22 games this campaign.

Ian Wright explains why Arsenal star struggled against West Ham United

Arsenal icon Ian Wright also shed light on why Gunners midfielder Declan Rice had a difficult game against West Ham United. Mikel Arteta's side fell to a 2-0 defeat to the Hammers at the Emirates in midweek with Rice not being at his best.

Wright defended Rice for a rare poor performance, pointing out that it is always difficult to play against one's former club. Wright reckoned that it must have been difficult for the England midfielder to line up against West Ham United having spent a decade with the east London club. He said:

“Watching Declan Rice yesterday, there are a couple of things. People are going on about Declan Rice yesterday. People do not understand. Firstly, his connection with West Ham, what he has done for them, the fact that there is so much love in the whole situation and West Ham, I felt the same with Palace until Palace (fans) started f*****g slaughtering me and singing terrible songs about my mum and everything."

The former Arsenal striker added:

“What people do not understand about Declan and playing against them, in form and at home, emotionally and mentally, it is really really tough. It’s really tough. I wouldn’t say he was trying harder, but he was probably trying harder to not do anything wrong.”

Rice has been excellent for Arsenal this season following his £105 million switch from West Ham United. The England international has three goals and two assists to his name in 27 games across competitions.