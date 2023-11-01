"We cannot be unfair in the analysis" - Mauricio Pochettino rallies behind Chelsea summer signing who is 'suffering' currently 

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has backed summer signing Nicolas Jackson to come good in time amidst his struggles.

The Blues signed Jackson from Villarreal for €35 million in the summer. He has, however, failed to impress, scoring just three goals in 11 games across competitions. The Senegal international has also missed a number of big chances this season.

Ahead of the west London side's EFL Cup Round of 16 clash against Blackburn Rovers on November 1, Pochettino stressed his belief in Jackson, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

"For different reasons, Jackson is now suffering. Nico needs support. I believe in him, really."

"Only problem is time. I don't want to give examples, but he arrived at Chelsea in a situation that is not easy for him. We cannot be unfair in the analysis."

Pochettino's side have struggled this season, especially in the striking department. They scored just 38 goals in 38 Premier League games last season and have 13 from 10 games so far this season.

They dominated against teams like Nottingham Forest and West Ham United but failed to finish off their chances and ended up losing the games. This has seen them lying in 11th place in the league table with three wins, three draws, and four defeats.

Mauricio Pochettino confirms he will start a strong Chelsea team against Blackburn

The Blues will host Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday. They lost 2-0 to Brentford in their previous game on Saturday and have some big games coming up.

However, Mauricio Pochettino has stressed that he will start a strong XI on Wednesday. He explained how important the competition is and also how a win could help Chelsea gain momentum, saying (via Chelseafc.com):

"I told you before, at the start of the season, a competition like the Carabao Cup or FA Cup is really important for us. Tomorrow, we will try to play with our best team. Some players we will need to rest because after Saturday's game we can’t take risks. But in general, we will try to play our best team."

He added:

"All the players need to be ready to play tomorrow, and then we will decide. We are going to take it very seriously because we want to go far. This is a competition we can go through in."

"It’s important for us to go forward in this competition, to build momentum, and after go to Tottenham and receive Manchester City with the trust and the confidence we can beat them also."

Chelsea beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 in the second round before getting past Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 in the third round of the EFL Cup. After facing Blackburn, the Blues will face Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (October 6) in the Premier League.