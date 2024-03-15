"Well on his way" – Chelsea legend Joe Cole claims 20-year-old Liverpool star is going to be world-class

Ex-Chelsea and Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole has claimed that Conor Bradley has the potential to be world-class following the Reds' recent 6-1 victory against Sparta Prague.

Earlier this Thursday (March 14), Liverpool romped to a 11-2 UEFA Europa League last-16 aggregate win over Sparta Prague. Cody Gakpo netted twice, while Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Bobby Clark each bagged once in the second leg tie.

Bradley, on the other hand, started Liverpool's second leg clash at Anfield at right-back. The 20-year-old completed 74 of 80 passes, created one chance, won three of five duels and also made seven recoveries.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Cole stated that the 13-cap Northern Ireland international could become as good as Reds vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 42-year-old said (h/t Rousing The Kop):

"It's a fantastic problem to have, two fantastic players. Trent's clearly a world-class player and Conor Bradley is well on his way to becoming that already."

Bradley, who scored an unfortunate own goal in the Reds' 5-1 first leg win against Sparta Prague, has been in stellar form this season. He has registered a goal and five assists in 17 overall appearances so far.

A right-footed wing-back blessed with pace, passing and vision, Bradley relished a fine loan spell at EFL League One outfit Bolton Wanderers last season. He scored seven goals and provided six assists in 53 games, helping them register 25 clean sheets in the process.

Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool teenager after his first professional goal in recent triumph

At a post-match press conference, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp showered praise on Bobby Clark after his stellar performance against Sparta Prague this Thursday. He said (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"It's really nice to see the boys develop and flourish, to be honest. That was a top performance. Goal, yes. But, he set up whichever goal with winning the ball back up high, really high pressing situation – top, top, top. And then controlling a football game, with all the excitement inside that he definitely still has, is fantastic."

Opining on why Clark was taken off in the 73rd minute, Klopp added:

"He is the only one we worry about a little bit [about injury-wise]. I hope it's nothing but he sat there and said he felt something, so we had to take him off. Besides that, everybody else should be fine."

Clark, who joined the Reds' youth ranks from Newcastle United in 2021, impressed with his first senior goal against Sparta Prague. He completed 49 of 53 passes and two of two dribbles, and won one of one tackle and four of five ground duels during the Reds' latest clash.

So far this campaign, the 19-year-old has registered one goal and two assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.