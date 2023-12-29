"What a crybaby", "Acts like a toddler" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo for his 'embarrassing' comment after learning IFFHS Top 10 rankings of 2023

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have blasted Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo after he reacted with a sarcastic comment on Instagram. The 38-year-old was left bemused upon finding out he had been excluded from the IFFHS' list of the top 10 players of 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo bounced back extraordinarily in 2023 after a disappointing start to the 2022-23 season. He established himself as the highest goalscorer this calendar year, netting 53 goals and providing 15 assists in 58 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr and Portugal.

Despite the Portugal icon's best efforts, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) didn't include him in their top 10 rankings released on Thursday, December 28.

The IFFHS' Top 10 is as follows:

10. Lautaro Martinez

9. Vinicius Junior

8. Bernardo Silva

7. Harry Kane

6. Kevin De Bruyne

5. Jude Bellingham

4. Rodri

3. Lionel Messi

2. Kylian Mbappe

1. Erling Haaland

Portuguese news outlet A Bola posted the top 10 list on their Instagram page. Upon seeing it, Cristiano Ronaldo reacted with four sarcastic emojis conveying his disbelief at being excluded.

Fans on X didn't take kindly to this, with one fan posting:

"What a crybaby man? 38 YO manchild"

Another fan chimed in:

"He acts like a toddler"

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo may have been controversially snubbed from the IFFHS' Top 10 list but he has been in fine form for Al-Nassr. So let's take a look at what he has achieved so far this season.

Ronaldo has scored a whopping 23 goals and registered 11 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions. He currently has the most goals and assists in the Saudi Pro League (19 and nine respectively) amongst all players. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is showing why he is still one of the best players in the world.

His feats have helped Al-Nassr get to second in the Saudi Pro League standings with 43 points from 19 games. They are seven points behind rivals Al-Hilal but remain firmly in the hunt to win the AFC Champions League and King Cup of Champions as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. next face a challenging trip away from home in the league against fourth-placed Al-Taawoun on Saturday, December 30. This will be their last game before the winter break, which means this will be their last game until February 12, 2024.