“When one derails a little, grab him by the ear” - Dani Carvajal on whether Kylian Mbappe signing will cause jealousy at Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has opened up on the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The French superstar has reportedly decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the season, with multiple reports claiming that he has already signed a contract with Real Madrid.

These reports have raised questions about how he might fit into the dressing room at the Santiago Bernabeu. In an interview with COPE, Dani Carvajal discussed the change in dynamics Mbappe's potential arrival could create.

The legendary full-back said (via Madrid Universal):

“No jealousy, but the people who have been in the club for the longest time are in charge of everyone rowing in the same direction; that when one derails a little, grab him by the ear and put him on the track of our train.”

Kylian Mbappe's El Clasico debut date revealed if he joins Real Madrid this summer

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly chosen not to extend his contract with the French giants, which expires on June 30, 2024. Though there isn't any official announcement yet, Marca (via Forbes) has claimed that he will likely sign a five-year contract with Real Madrid.

The Frenchman is thus expected to be a part of the Spanish giants on their pre-season USA tour. According to Forbes, there is a possibility that the 2018 World Cup winner may make his debut in a friendly against AC Milan on July 31.

On August 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Mbappe could also star in his first El Clasico against Barcelona. However, the forward will need to avoid any major fitness issues or injuries when he leads France to the Euros. Notably, Les Blues are seen as strong contenders, and he will likely have a big part to play in the tournament.