“Who needs Messi?”, “Dude is on fire” - Fans stunned as Inter Miami star scores superb free kick in 3-2 Montreal win

Inter Miami fans on social media erupted as Lionel Messi's team made a comeback after conceding two early goals to win the match 3-2 against CF Montreal on Saturday (May 11). The victory took them three points clear at the top of the Eastern Conference table with 27 points.

Unlike most games of the pink outfit, La Pulga neither scored nor assisted in this match. However, the other team members stepped up. Paraguayan midfielder Matias Rojas scored an exceptional freekick in the 44th minute of the game to open the scoring for Inter Miami.

The freekick came after Samuel Piette fouled Luis Suarez almost 35 yards away from the goal. Everyone wanted Leo to take the shot, but he was temporarily out of the pitch. Matias Rojas delivered a left-footed missile that beat the goalkeeper into the top-right corner of the net.

One Inter Miami fan on X described Matias Rojas as a player in 'BEAST MODE.' Others compared the freekick to Messi's iconic left-footed curlers. One enthusiastic pink fan even suggested that one doesn't need the Argentine when Matias Rojas is there.

Some reactions to Matias Rojas' stunning freekick are included below:

"WHO NEEDS MESSI WHEN YOU HAVE MATIAS ROJAS SCORING FREE KICK BANGERS LIKE THESE," some fans even compared Matias Rojas with La Pulga.

"Sh*t this dude is on fire," another excited fan commented.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are at the top of the MLS League table

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference table with 27 points from 13 games, with a goal difference of +15. Last night's match against Montreal was the club's fifth consecutive league victory after conceding the first goal.

Players from FC Barcelona's golden generation are clicking at the right time for the pinks. La Pulga and Luis Suarez have found their mojo and lead the MLS goals and assists chart. Luis Suarez is the highest scorer in the MLS, scoring 11 goals, and Lionel Messi comes second with 10. Meanwhile, La Pulga leads the assist chart with nine to his name so far.

Leo also broke records in his previous match against NY Red Bulls. The Argentine talisman helped the pink outfit complete an exceptional second-half comeback by scoring one goal and assisting a record five times in 45 minutes. He was also helped by Luis Suarez who scored a hat-trick to register a 6-2 win for the Fort Lauderdale club.

For their next match, Leo's side will face Orlando City at the Inter & Co. Stadium on Wednesday, May 15. A win will help cement their position as league leaders even further.