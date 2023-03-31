Who is the young man spotted wearing Uruguayan club Nacional’s jersey with Cristiano Ronaldo’s family in Georgina Rodriguez’s Netflix series? 

A young man, wearing the jersey of Uruguayan club Nacional, has been spotted in the second season of Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez’s Netflix show “Soy Georgina.” He is seen having dinner with Cristiano and Georgina’s close friends and family.

As reported by Uruguayan El Observador, the young man seen on Georgina Rodriguez's show is the son of Cristiano Ronaldo’s physiotherapist. However, his relationship with football does not only come from his father. His grandfather was the legendary Uruguayan and Real Madrid footballer Jose Emilio Santamaria.

Santamaria first captured eyeballs at Nacional. He spent nine great years at the Uruguayan club before joining Los Blancos in 1957. At Real Madrid, Santamaria enjoyed nine trophy-laden years before retiring. He won six La Liga titles and four European Cups in the Spanish capital, amongst other honors.

This is not the first time Santamaria’s grandson has been caught hanging out with Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s family. In June 2022, on the occasion of Cristiano Junior’s 12th birthday, the Nacional fan was photographed posing alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The second season of Georgina Rodriguez's Netflix show "Soy Georgina" went live on 24 March.

When Jose Santamaria picked Alfredo Di Stefano ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

In a 2015 interview, Jose Emilio Santamaria claimed Alfredo Di Stefano was a more complete player than Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The Uruguayan, who won three European Cups and five La Liga titles alongside Di Stefano at Madrid, claimed that his former teammate covered every blade of grass on the pitch.

He began his assessment by saying (via the Daily Star):

“I've watched football since 1935 and I can assure you that he was a man who was all over the field.”

Santamaria added:

“I do not see similarities between Ronaldo and Di Stefano. What Ronaldo has is a great ability to score.

“He's a natural goalscorer, a great player, really extraordinary. He sometimes shows another side to his character when he misses, but otherwise he's a good teammate. He has it all.”

While Ronaldo is the club’s all-time record goalscorer with 450 in 438 matches, Di Stefano is the only player in history to score and win in five consecutive European Cup (Champions League) finals.

Nicknamed “Blonde Arrow”, Di Stefano is widely hailed as the most influential player in Los Blancos’ history, as he helped them emerge as a footballing powerhouse in the 1950s and 1960s.

