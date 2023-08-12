Why did Chelsea back out of Tyler Adams deal? Report claims USMNT star faces lengthy injury layoff after recent tests

While Chelsea were initially interested in bringing in Tyler Adams to Stamford Bridge from Leeds United, they have cooled down their interest.

According to Daily Mail, this is because the Blues fear that it may take the USMNT international longer than expected to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Adams' team, Leeds, were eliminated from the Premier League this past campaign. The 24-year-old made 26 appearances across competitions for Leeds last season.

After Mateo Kovacic left Stamford Bridge at the end of the 2022-23 season, the Blues wanted a new midfielder in their ranks. Hence, they identified Adams as their priority. The situation, though, has since changed.

The west Londoners have now shifted their priority to splashing the cash out and they are pursuing two of the most wanted young defensive midfielders in the Premier League, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Reece James was recently announced as the Chelsea captain

Chelsea have announced a new captain for the upcoming 2023-24 season as Reece James has been handed the responsibility to lead the team for the upcoming campaign.

James replaced Cesar Azpilicueta as the new skipper of the team after the Spaniard left the club to join Atletico Madrid. James, 23, is an academy product and is one player for the future.

Mauricio Pochettino reacted to the news of James being given the chance to lead his boyhood club next season, as the Argentine manager said that James is the Blues' future. He said (via Chelsea's official website):

"I think he’s not only a player that can be a leader, because he’s a leader with his character, his qualities. He’s a person also that’s going to be the future of the club. He came through the Academy. I think for us, for me and for the club, he’s a perfect player, person, to be a captain."

When fit, James is one of the Blues' most important players. However, he struggled with injury issues last term. Fans will hope that the right-back can stay fitter this season and help the team as they look to bounce back from a tumultuous campaign where they finished 12th.