Why was Graham Potter late to Chelsea press conference? Under-fire Blues boss gives cheeky response

Chelsea boss Graham Potter apologized in a humorous way as he arrived late for a press conference. Potter claimed that he was in an emergency meeting and that caused him to be late.

The Blues are set to take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League away clash on 26 February. Potter's side are winless from their last five matches, losing their last two. They have won only two out of their last 15 games.

Hence, the team is in a mid-season crisis and there have been calls for Potter to be sacked. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager, who took charge of the team in September, used that angle as a form of humor. He said upon arriving in front of the media:

"Sorry I'm late, I've just come out of a crisis meeting."

Potter has been in charge of Chelsea for 25 games now. The Blues have won nine of those matches, losing as many. They have drawn the rest of the seven games.

Graham Potter spoke about the pressure of being the Chelsea manager

Since taking over as the Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has been under immense pressure. Speaking about the toll of the task in his hand, Potter told the media (via The Guardian):

“Pressure is a two-way thing, isn’t it? Four months ago, was I under pressure? I don’t know. But obviously with the results the way they are now, you accept it absolutely. It’s fascinating to see the process play itself out. I’ve sat here for four months answering questions about pressure. Do I have time? Have I spoken to the owners?"

He further added:

“The same every week. That’s just part of life at Chelsea. And then you have to accept the fact that when the results are like they are, you have to accept criticism. That should come and that’s fair. The mood in here has always been relatively positive and respectful. But that’s not to say it’s easy at all. Your family life suffers, your mental life suffers, your personality … it’s hard. But you’re not really bothered, eh? It’s just how it is.”

Chelsea's form has been far from what fans expected this season. The pressure is mounting on Potter to deliver immediately.

While he still has the board's backing, the situation could turn against him if the team fails to deliver yet again in the coming matches. The clash against Tottenham is yet another test of Potter's reign at the helm of the Blues.

