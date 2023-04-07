"Will be champions" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes audacious Premier League title claim regarding Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared that Arsenal will emerge as Premier League champions this season if his side drop points.

Ahead of City's clash against Southampton on April 8, the Spaniard delivered his verdict. Speaking at the press conference, Guardiola said:

"If we drop points, Arsenal will be champions. If we win, maybe we will be champions by the last game of the season. We'll see what is going to happen."

Arsenal hold an eight-point lead at the top of the table, but Manchester City have a game in hand. The two top sides are set to face each other later this month (April 26) at the Eithad. Their clash could be pivotal in deciding who will raise the trophy at the end of the season.

The north London side lost the reverse fixture 3-1 in February.

When quizzed about the title race, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta insisted that his players are ready to come up against Guardiola's team. The Cityzens have won four of the last five Premier League titles. The north London side, meanwhile, lack the level of experience their title competitors possess.

Ahead of his side's clash against Liverpool on April 9, Arteta said:

"We do enjoy it. We have to enjoy it and we really need to embrace the moment and go for it. The team is full of enthusiasm and positivity. We know that we have a big challenge but it is a big opportunity to go to Anfield and do something we haven’t done in many years and that is what is driving the team the last few days."

Gary Neville delivers verdict on Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City

The two sides could play out a title race to remember.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes that Arsenal will end up as champions if they beat Liverpool at Anfield this week.

Neville said:

“If Arsenal go to Anfield and win I’d say definitely it will be their title because the confidence from that will be unbelievable. If they lose at Anfield it then becomes a really tight race."

Mikel Arteta's side could gain a massive boost of confidence with a victory over the Reds. They might have played one game more than Manchester City. However, with just eight games remaining, the Gunners will consider themselves favorites to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

