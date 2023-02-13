"Will be ready for them" - Arsenal legend Ian Wright sends warning to Manchester City ahead of crucial top-of-the-table clash

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes the Gunners will be well prepared for their upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester City. The top-of-the-table encounter will see the two sides face off on Wednesday, February 15.

The north London giants are currently leading the league table with 51 points from 21 matches, three points ahead of second-placed City, who have played a game more. The midweek encounter will be critical in the title race, with Manchester United in with an outside chance as well.

Premier League @premierleague All eyes on Wednesday's top of the table clash All eyes on Wednesday's top of the table clash 👀 https://t.co/ooqV7LZJQ5

Speaking after City's recent 3-1 league win over Aston Villa, Wright stressed that Mikel Arteta's men will be well-prepared for the showdown at the Emirates. He added that even without Erling Haaland, who could be unavailable due to a thigh injury, the Cityzens are a force to be reckoned with.

"We saw what he [Haaland] can do with his stretching of the team which is something that can cause problems, but it was always going to be a tough game for Arsenal," the Gunners legend said on the BBC.

He added:

"We’ve seen what City are capable of without Haaland. It’s a game that Arsenal need to win, they need to win their home games and City are coming there now knowing if they win that game they’ll go top. Pep’s talking about it’s still early but they know this terrain, they know what they need to be doing. But I think Arsenal will be ready for them."

Wright reasoned that the 1-1 draw against Brentford was the kind of game that could spur the Gunners on for the remainder of the season. He said:

"Arsenal will be looking forward to this game. It was unfortunate against Brentford how that turned out but I think the point is good enough. This is the kind of game to get yourself going again."

The two sides faced off in an FA Cup fourth-round clash last month, which the latter won 1-0. They are yet to meet in the Premier League this season.

"Right now I don't know" - Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland's fitness ahead of Arsenal encounter

Manchester City @ManCity



Highlights of our 3-1 win against Aston Villa Back to winning ways!Highlights of our 3-1 win against Aston Villa Back to winning ways! 💪Highlights of our 3-1 win against Aston Villa 📺 https://t.co/XQo7supjh5

Pep Guardiola was asked about Erling Haaland's fitness after their 3-1 win over Aston Villa. The Norwegian was taken off at half-time of the Villa encounter. Speaking to the media after the match, Guardiola said:

"Right now I don’t know. We will have to see over the next few days. He got a knock and was uncomfortable so at 3-0 up we didn’t want to take the risk. We will assess him and if he’s not ready we will play someone else. Hopefully he is ready."

