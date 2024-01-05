"Would also be an excellent destination for him" – Pundit urges Arsenal outcast to join Manchester United in January

Ex-Chelsea and Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has stated that Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale will be an excellent signing for Manchester United in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Ramsdale, 25, has fallen down in his team's pecking order following David Raya's arrival on a season-long loan deal from Brentford in the summer. He has overseen three shutouts in nine games this season.

As a result, the Arsenal star has been a big topic of speculation of late. Discussing the former Sheffield United and Bournemouth man's suitors, Schwarzer told Optus Sport (h/t The Boot Room):

"But if he didn't go to Chelsea, where else is there for Ramsdale? There's Manchester United, which I think would also be an excellent destination for him. He's far better than Andre Onana in my opinion but probably not in Erik ten Hag's opinion, as he will most likely stick with his summer signing given how much he's backed him through his early struggles at Old Trafford so far."

Earlier this summer, Manchester United snapped up Andre Onana in a move worth up to £47 million from Inter Milan. However, the 27-year-old shot-stopper has failed to live up to the billing so far, recording eight clean sheets and shipping 45 goals in 28 overall games for them.

In Onana's Africa Cup of Nations-induced absence, Manchester United are thought to use summer signing Altay Bayindir as their number one.

Manchester United legend and pundit Gary Neville details Arsenal's 'problem' this term

Speaking recently to Sky Sports, Manchester United legend Gary Neville asserted that Arsenal are in need of an elite number nine leading their attack this campaign. He said (h/t OneFootball):

"The issue obviously is at the top end of the pitch whereby they have a problem with putting the ball in the back of the net at this moment in time. The striker is an issue. They've got two good strikers in [Eddie] Nketiah and [Gabriel] Jesus. But they're both two and three strikers for me. They need that number one striker."

So far this season, Gabriel Jesus has bagged three goals in 15 league games. On the other hand, Eddie Nketiah has netted five times so far.

Backing Arsenal to lift the 2023-24 Premier League title, Neville added:

"I'm not going to change my prediction. I don't think you can flip-flop a part of the way through the season. They're not completely out of it. They'll be disappointed with themselves and the fans will be [too] in these last two or three weeks because I think they've missed an opportunity to put themselves in a great position."

Arsenal, who finished second past term, are five points behind leaders Liverpool in fourth place with 40 points from 20 league matches so far.