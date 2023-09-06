“Wow, gorgeous” – Barcelona star’s wife in awe of Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s stylish outfit from Venice trip

Barcelona star Sergi Roberto's wife Coral Simanovich was left awestruck as Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez showed off her drip on Instagram.

Rodriguez left her over 50 million followers mesmerized in a stylish yet classy red dress. She uploaded a collage of pictures at a seaside location. She also shared snaps of the delicious foods she indulged in, which included a pizza.

Sergi Roberto's wife Coral Simanovich was impressed, judging by her comment, as she wrote:

"Wow!🔥 gorgeous."

Coral Simanovich's comment under Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's post

Simanovich seemingly has a good relationship with Rodriguez as fans can see her commenting on Rodriguez's social media posts on a regular basis.

When Georgina Rodriguez revealed the main lesson she will give to Cristiano Ronaldo's kids

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are extremely popular. Needless to say, they are one of the wealthiest couples in the world, and with wealth comes a luxurious lifestyle as well.

From private jets to mansions, the pair have the ability to enjoy all the materialistic beauties of this world. Rodriguez, however, wants to instill one basic ideology in her children as she said in one of the episodes of her Netflix show, 'Soi Georgina' (quotes transcribed from the show):

“I want to instill in my kids the same thing my mom instilled in me. Being in the countryside, where they can find peace. I want them to connect, it’s good for them to touch the dirt, to touch the trees, to not always be stuck among buildings, trips, cars, planes. Anyone can have that luxury. It’s nature and it needs to be looked after. We must know how to enjoy it."

Despite their current luxurious life, Rodriguez and Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo come from humble beginnings. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that they still hold traditional values.