Graeme Sourness has urged Manchester United legend Gary Neville to back up his claims that Italian teams were doping when playing against the Red Devils in the UEFA Champions League.

In a recent episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Neville said that some of their opposition "weren't clean." Neville was a part of the United team under Sir Alex Ferguson that were serious contenders in the competition and even won the trophy twice.

Both Neville and Roy Keane hinted at that aspect, with the former full-back saying (via The Mirror):

“We thought at the time that there were things like, I’m sorry, physically, we were fit. We weren’t drinkers. We were fit. That’s not right. There’s something not right. I came off the pitch against an Italian team and thought ‘that’s not right’. I’m sorry. And I know that a couple of the other lads, [in the] mid-2000s thought exactly the same thing.”

Sourness has now urged Neville to prove evidence for his comments. He wrote in his Daily Mail column:

“I hope Gary Neville can back up his claims that Italian teams were doping when they played against Manchester United. It’s a fair old accusation to make and you’d like to think he had evidence. Does this now mean that because English clubs are very good on the European stage that other countries will think we’re doping our players? I don’t think so.”

Sourness had a stint with Sampdoria in the Serie A. He pointed out that Italian clubs were very advanced in their preparation and dismissed suggestions that he saw anything unethical going on.

Unai Emery hails Manchester United defender Luke Shaw

Manchester United are set to take on Aston Villa in a Premier League away clash on Sunday, December 11. Ahead of the game, Unai Emery addressed the Red Devils' qualities.

While Emery dissected the entire side, he was particularly impressed with United's full-backs, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot. Speaking about the duo, Emery said (via The Boot Room):

“Luke Shaw is very dangerous and Diogo Dalot is in a good moment. Casemiro is a very important player for them; they have very good wingers and strikers and that is my concern."

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League with 38 points from 23 matches. Villa, meanwhile, are fourth, with 46 points from 23 matches. The Red Devils won the reverse fixture 3-2 at Old Trafford in December.