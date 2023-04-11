"You don’t know what you say" - Palmeiras manager slams Manchester United's Erik ten Hag for blaming schedule for Marcus Rashford's injury

Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira recently slammed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for his recent comments about the grueling schedule. The United manager's comments came after Marcus Rashford was forced to limp off the field against Everton during the Red Devils' 2-0 win.

United have played 49 matches across competitions this season. They could be forced to play as many as 63 games if United reach the finals of the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup.

Speaking about the rough schedules, Ten Hag said (via Telegraph India):

“It’s true we are in a lot of competitions, And some things you can’t avoid, but today (Saturday) was avoidable. Why has the Premier League given us the late game on Sunday and the early Saturday game? I think it’s not right."

He added:

“Then you run the risk players can’t recover that quickly. We know, all the science research will give you, that players need a certain period to recover. Then it accumulates, so you run even more of a risk, so it’s part of the schedule that we now find ourselves in this situation and we can only pray he is not dropping off.”

Ferreira has now claimed that Manchester United's ten Hag doesn't know what a grueling schedule is as his side Palmeiras will play nine games a month for the next two months straight. He told ESPN Brasil:

Nine games in one month! The #MUFC coach complained the other day that Rashford was injured due to the sequence of games he has… I’d like to ask him or tell him: ‘In these next two months, I’m going to have nine games a month…’ Sh*t up, because you don’t know what you say.”

Manchester United will play Sevilla next

Manchester United are still active in European competition as they are set to play Sevilla next in the last eight of the UEFA Europa League.

The first-leg clash between the two teams will take place on Thursday, April 13. United face a Spanish team for the third straight round in the competition.

They defeated Barcelona in the round of 32, before getting past Real Betis in the round of 16. Yet another tough test against Sevilla awaits the Red Devils.

