"You don't know how to defend yourselves" - Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez opens up on tough times her kids face at school 

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has revealed the struggles faced by her children at school. The family moved to Riyadh a few months ago after Ronaldo's contract was mutually terminated by Manchester United and he joined Al-Nassr.

Living in an unfamiliar and new city, the family have had some trouble adjusting. The model revealed that her kids have had some issues at school. Speaking to Spanish outlet Telemundo, she said:

“At school there are times when they get hit and they don’t defend themselves and they sink, the other day one of my children arrived who had been hit, I received him and he starts crying, 'Mom!'

“And I thought he had caught a hand, I tell him what’s wrong with you, what’s wrong with you ‘A child hit me’, and I tell him: ‘Well, and you don’t know how to defend yourself with what you warm up at home?

“Of course I instill in them so much not to hit. Don’t hit your brothers, you tell me that if you hit and he hits you I have to punish both of you, but if they hit you and you don’t hit I don’t punish you, and of course at school they do what same as at home. I will also tell you that I would not like my children to be caning others.”

Despite tough times for their family, Ronaldo has wasted no time settling into the Saudi Arabian league. The 38-year-old has already bagged nine goals and two assists in just 10 appearances for the team. He also stepped up against Luxembourg for Portugal on international duty, scoring a brace as he became the most-capped international player.

Cristiano Ronaldo shows romantic side with song dedicated to girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

The Portugal star brought out his romantic side.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo displayed his romantic side with a loving gesture to his partner Georgina Rodriguez. On the model's Netflix show, 'I am Georgina', the couple is seen hosting a party in Lisbon where the 38-year-old dedicates a touching number to his girlfriend.

Portuguese flamenco singer Nininho was also invited, alongside national team players Ricardo Quaresma and Diogo Dalot.

The highlight of the night was when Ronaldo sang his favorite song, Mine. Later, he did a slow dance with Georgina. She remarked:

“The whole summer we listened to Nininho. Cris knows all his songs by heart. Cristiano is the love of my life.”

