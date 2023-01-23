“You are limited offensively, we know that” – Erik ten Hag suggestion appears to question Manchester United board

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag seemingly took a dig at the club's board after their defeat against Arsenal. The Red Devils were beaten by a scoreline of 3-2 at the Emirates.

Speaking to the media after the game, Ten Hag suggested that his team is thin on the attack. Hence, it is difficult for him to make well-timed changes. Speaking to the media following the Red Devils' defeat, Ten Hag said (via Mirror):

"It was the best set-up to win this game, And of course we had some considerations to bring players in, especially Garnacho can have an impact. But we need a good press, we conceded two already from a corner, short corners but a lot of crosses there. And so I think Wout did a really good job there in the pressing, and in the heading on set plays."

The Dutch manager further added:

"So Rashy - you don't want to take him off - with Bruno [Fernandes] already we make a tactical (change) and I think almost it came out, a really good position from him and pass to Rashford in the back of the defending line and the moment between the defending line and the keeper, so we had our moments there and we also missed some players. Also on the bench, you are limited offensively, we know that."

Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure left Manchester United thin in attack. Ten Hag wanted to use the 37-year-old as a substitute. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was having none of that.

While Wout Wegorst has arrived on loan from Burnley, Ten Hag would like further attacking options to deal with. Anthony Martial's persistent injury issues have been staple to United's seasons in recent years. This campaign has been no exception.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his players need a change in mentality

After the game against Arsenal, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claimed his players need a change in mentality to become winners. He said (via the Red Devils' official website):

"I also told the players: ‘If you want to win trophies, titles – we have to change our mentality, It is not possible that you are in a top game, making three such big mistakes, where you concede goals and especially the last goal. You have to feel the game."

