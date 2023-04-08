"You should be very, very patient" - CEO of Chelsea star's ex-club admits he gave warning to Blues hierarchy following transfer

Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Serhiy Palkin has revealed the warning he sent to Chelsea before they signed his prized asset Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian opened up about his meeting with his fellow countryman as well as what he told the club's hierarchy prior to Mudryk's transfer.

Palkin told Sky Sports (as quoted by talkSPORT):

“A week ago in England, I met Mykhailo Mudryk and he is very happy. He likes everything that is going on [there], he wants to work hard, he wants to show the best."

He added:

“I said from the beginning, I spoke to the owners of Chelsea, and I told them you’ve got a real diamond but you should be very, very patient. Give this guy time and he will show you what he can bring to the club. I know 100 per cent he will participate [in winning] many, many trophies for Chelsea in the future."

Palkin then went on to lavish praise on the Ukrainian winger, who is exceptionally talented and has an incredible work ethic, according to the Shakhtar CEO. He said:

“This is a very, very unique boy. A unique boy with unbelievable technical characteristics. I stayed at the club [Shakhtar] for 20 years. I have seen a lot of players. This one, from a professional point of view and how hard he works, I have never seen it in my life.”

Chelsea signed Mudryk from Shakhtar in the January transfer window for £88.5 million. The Ukraine international has been touted by many, including Palkin, as one of the greatest attacking talents in Europe today. However, he is yet to showcase his abilities for the Blues this season.

Mudryk has been unable to cement his place in the starting lineup for the Blues this term, making eight appearances, and is yet to score a goal in the Premier League.

The Blues sacked Potter earlier this week after the club's 2-0 loss to Aston Villa last Saturday (1 April). They were in disappointing form under the English boss, spending most of the season in mid-table.

The West London outfit have now appointed iconic midfielder and former manager Frank Lampard as caretaker boss until June.

Former Blues star Frank Leboeuf believes Mudryk will perform well under the English manager if he is given the necessary time at Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Mykhailo Mudryk I spoke about in my last column and he just needs time to settle down, I’m pretty sure he is going to do well under Frank.”

The Blues will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers away on 8 April.

