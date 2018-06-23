Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rashford inspired by Ronaldo

Marcus Rashford says he is looking to draw inspiration from the performances of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his first World Cup start.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 10:26 IST
752
MarcusRashford-cropped
England forward Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has been keeping a keen eye on Cristiano Ronaldo this World Cup as he aims to emulate the Portuguese star.

The Manchester United striker could start in England's second Group G game against Panama Sunday, as the Three Lions look to add more bite to their attack in a bid to secure qualification to the knockout rounds.

Rashford, 20, impressed in England's warm-up game against Costa Rica, scoring a fine goal in a man-of-the-match performance, and the youngster hopes to channel some inspiration drawn from Ronaldo.

"I would probably say Ronaldo has impressed me the most in the tournament," he said.

"That [Portugal v Spain] was the best game because he keeps making these moments that are just unbelievable and there is no better motivation than him.

"Whether it's the goatee, or the goals, all eyes are on Ronaldo in Russia."

Rashford also admits he has been trying to replicate the free-kick technique made famous by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"I go to the training ground, stand over the same sort of free-kick [he took against Spain] and try [to do the same thing]," he said.

"The confidence in his face — he is determined and looks certain he is going to score. This is the stage where it is most pressured and he takes it like it’s nothing.

"Is he the best player in the world? I would say so. He is not only maintaining it, he keeps hitting more heights. To get to that level, it takes years of doing that stuff in training every single day.

"There is basically nothing that can stop him going into the games and that’s his mind-set."

 
Manchester United
Ronaldo sends signed shirt to Manchester United star...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Ronaldo Should not Return to Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 Clubs that Cristiano Ronaldo can move to
RELATED STORY
5 infamous handball incidents by top players
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United records that are still held by...
RELATED STORY
Two-goal Rashford relaxed over England place
RELATED STORY
6 players who can be successors to Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
Clinical Rashford delights Man Utd boss Mourinho
RELATED STORY
I feared ref was watching Gary Neville - Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Neymar to Man United,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us