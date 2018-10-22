Real Madrid star apologizes for kicking the ball at teammate during training session

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 525 // 22 Oct 2018, 22:21 IST

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui

What's The Story?

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has expressed his regret over a training ground issue, where he deliberately kicked a ball at team-mate Sergio Reguilon on the back of sheer frustration. The star defender lost his calm and lashed out at the young left-back.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Reguilon is an academy product of the club. Having joined the Spanish giants way back in 2015, the 21-year-old finally received his first senior team call-up and made his debut in Madrid's 1-0 loss to CSKA Moscow. All in all, he has amassed 88 senior club appearances.

Apparently, he caught his captain on the face during a game of handball, which wasn't taken all that well by Ramos. In reply, he took aim at the starlet and kicked a ball straight at him.

The Heart of The Matter

It was unnecessary and unprofessional by a defender with such class and experience. However, he took to twitter to make an apology.

He wrote:

"Although it may not seem like it, they are quite common situations, but it is not an excuse, my reaction should not have been that. We always go full, right, Regui? In the end team victory together."

Reguilon received it on a light note and happily accepted the 32-year-old's regret. He also wished Ramos luck ahead of Real Madrid's crucial clash against Plzen.

"Always with my team and with my captain, for victory tomorrow!", he stated.

Aunque no os lo parezca, son situaciones bastante habituales, pero no es excusa, mi reacción no debió ser esa.

Nosotros siempre vamos a full, ¿verdad, Regui? ¡¡Al final victoria del equipo juntos @sergio_regui!! 😜🤥😜🤥

Carpetazo 📂 y a por el partido de mañana.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/PIFNFqV6mj — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) October 22, 2018

What's Next?

Sergio Ramos will be looking to brush aside these off-the-field issues and approach the matters at the club more professionally as tougher tests lie ahead of his side. He will lead the side when they host Czech Republic side Viktoria Plzen, before locking horns with fierce rivals Barcelona next weekend.

The Galacticos are currently suffering from a five-match win-less run. Ramos and co. will be aiming to cruise to a home victory as the Champions League returns on 23 October.