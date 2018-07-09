Real Madrid transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo replacement gives green light to negotiations, Real Madrid star considering exit and more - 9th July 2018

According to reports from Don Balon, French sensation and Paris Saint-Germain winger Kylian Mbappe has given the green light to his agent so as to enter negotiations with Real Madrid over a possible transfer. The 19-year-old has reportedly been identified as the ideal replacement for the outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to join Juventus later this month.

Mbappe has been in scintillating form for PSG ever since joining the Ligue 1 giants from Monaco at the beginning of the season and has continued his stellar showing into the FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he became France's youngest ever goal-scorer in the history of the tournament. The youngster joined the Ligue 1 champions on an initial loan spell which is set to become a permanent deal, worth around €180 million, this summer.

If reports are to be believed, Mbappe could well be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu to fill the void left behind by the departing Ronaldo. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation from the Los Blancos as of now but without the shadow of a doubt, Mbappe will be among the high-profile candidates who are line to become the next Galatico.

Karim Benzema edging closer to Real Madrid exit

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is attracting interest from Serie A outfit Napoli, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Newly appointed head coach Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen to offer the striker an escape route from the Bernabeu after it has become quite evident that the striker does not have a future with the club. The duo worked together during Ancelotti's tenure with the La Liga giants and apparently he believes that the partnership can work wonders in the Serie A.

With Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus already reaching its final stages, Napoli are forced to strengthen their squad to keep their title credentials alive for the upcoming season. Add that to a possible exodus of a number of crucial first-team players to other European giants and the situation does not look very promising for the club, until and unless they make a number of high-profile signings.

According to the latest reports, Napoli are willing to offer around €40 million for the Frenchman's services but it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will close the deal with the same. Benzema will also take a huge pay-cut to reunite with his former boss and he is expected to sign a three-year deal if the deal goes through.

Real Madrid set to announce Ronaldo departure in 48 hours

According to the Express, Real Madrid are preparing to announce the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo after the winger agreed personal terms with Serie A champions Juventus over a reported €100 million move, set to be made official within the next 48 hours. ESPN Journalist Gabriele Marcotti admitted that the deal is done and dusted with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes sorting out the final few formalities in Turin.

"I was skeptical from the beginning," Marcotti told ESPN. "But it is now understood that an agreement has been reached in principle involving Real Madrid and Ronaldo."

"It's my understanding that they've all agreed on how they're doing this and there should be developments within the next 24-48 hours," he added.

Ronaldo is currently on vacation following Portugal's exit from the World Cup and is expected to officially arrive in Turin for his medical, shortly after his return. If reports are to be believed, Ronaldo is set to earn around €30 million a year with Juventus in a blockbuster deal.