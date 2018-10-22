×
Reports: Julen Lopetegui could be sacked next week with Conte lined up

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Rumors
231   //    22 Oct 2018, 03:15 IST

Julen Lopetegui
Julen Lopetegui

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid has been terrible this season and desperately need a turn in fortune. Zinedine Zidane resigned this summer and Real Madrid appointed former Spain manager, Julen Lopetegui. Now, the Spaniard is on the verge of being sacked and former Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte is in pole position to replace him.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sky Sports), Lopetegui has been given a week's time, and if he can't win games this week, he could be on his way out.

In case you didn't know

Real Madrid is enduring a disastrous time and have been on a losing streak, something that no team wants. They sit on 5th place in the La Liga, having lost to teams like Sevilla, Alaves and Levante. They were humiliated by CSKA Moscow in the Champions League and had scored just once in their last 5 games.

Their season has been marred by injuries to top players like Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Isco and Karim Benzema. Also, top players like Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Luka Modric have underperformed.

Heart of the matter

Florentino Perez has given Julen Lopetegui just one week's time and they will play Barcelona next Saturday. It is a tough encounter, and it looks very certain that he will be sacked. Antonio Conte has been out of work since, the end of last season and is one of the best options available.

If the sack does take place, it will be Lopetegui's 2nd in just 4-5 months. Earlier, he was sacked as Spain's manager just a couple of days before the World Cup.

Conte's style of football might not be beautiful to watch, but it has the capability to produce results.

Rumour rating: 8.5/10

Things look bad for Lopetegui, and a defeat against Barcelona will seal his fate. Moreover, the source of the report is credible, and many other sources have reported the same.

Video

What's next?

The next week will give us an indication of Lopetegui's future but at the moment it looks as though, Real could have their 3rd manager of the calendar year.


Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Antonio Conte Leisure Reading Julen Lopetegui
Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans receive my full-fledged support. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
