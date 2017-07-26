Reports: Real Madrid superstar could leave if Mbappe is signed

by Harsh Biyani News 26 Jul 2017, 18:05 IST

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Real Madrid if Mbappe joins. Daily Star report that Ronaldo has threatened to leave if Mbappe is signed.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo had been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu since the start of this summer. It was reported that the player was not happy with the extent of the club's support to him during allegations of tax fraud.

Only a few days ago, Ronaldo said he intends to stay at Real Madrid and that he is not looking for a change.

However, with Real Madrid pursuing Mbappe, the ex-Manchester United player feels that he will no longer be the leader at the club.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have been following Mbappe for some time now, and been trying to sign him for a couple of months. Marca reported that Real Madrid had reached an agreement with Monaco worth £160m for Mbappe.

Soon after Marca's report, Sky Sports reported that Monaco have not agreed to any agreement with Real Madrid. Today's reports suggest that Manchester City are willing to match Madrid's offer for Monaco star.

It is believed that the Portuguese star has informed both Zidane and Perez that he wants to remain the main man at the club. Real Madrid cannot afford to let Ronaldo go just so that they sign Mbappe.

What's next?

If Mbappe was to sign for Real Madrid, it will be up to Zidane to make sure that there is no conflict arising between these two and that everything is in order in the dressing room

Earlier this week, Zidane mentioned that Ronaldo was not leaving and said: "There has been a lot of talk surrounding Cristiano, that he wanted to go. I only believe in one thing- whenever I've spoken to him, he has been very relaxed. He's on holiday and he will be back with us on the fifth (of August). I listen, just like everyone else, but the only thing I'm concerned with is what he wants to do with Real Madrid. He'll be here with us on the fifth and I think he'll stay for the next two or three years he's got left with us."

Author's take

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the 19-year old Monaco star. After just one great season, his transfer price has skyrocketed. It is important to understand, however, that he is still young and has a long way to go.

It would be huge - and unprecedented - for any club to spend that much amount on a teenager. If his transfer is leading to a player like Ronaldo threatening to leave the club, it is best that Mbappe stays with the French champions for at least this season before making a move.