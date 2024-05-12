2 Turkish giants keen on signing Manchester United star Casemiro in the summer - Reports

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have reportedly set sights on signing Casemiro from Manchester United in the upcoming summer transfer. The two Turkish giants see the Brazilian as the player who can bolster their midfield.

As per a report in Fichajes, Casemiro's poor form at Manchester United has not decreased his value in the transfer market. The Manchester United midfielder still has enough interest in him in Europe and the Middle East.

The report claims that Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are ready to battle this summer for the signature of the former Real Madrid star. The two sides have had an interest in the midfielder since last summer but were made to wait.

However, they are not along in the race for the Brazilian. Caught Offside have reported that Al Nassr are looking to reunite Casrmiro with Cristiano Ronaldo and are readying a €40 million bid.

Casemiro urged to leave Manchester United by Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher was not willing to give Casemiro any leeway after the Brazilian's performance against Crystal Palace. The Liverpool legend claimed that the Manchester United star has lost his touch and should fade away from the top flight in Europe.

He said on Sky Sports:

“Casemiro should know tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level – the next two [Premier] league games and the [FA] cup final – then he should be thinking I need to go to the MLS or Saudi. I’m deadly serious – his agent, the team of people around him, they need to tell him: this has to stop."

He added:

“We are watching one of the greats of the modern time, playing in the best midfields we have seen who have dominated Europe – him holding, [Toni] Kroos to one side, [Luka] Modric to the other was one of the best midfields. It could easily go up against the Barcelona midfield that we all loved of [Sergio] Busquets, Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta. So he’s been an absolute great."

Carragher continued:

“I am nowhere near on a level of what that man has achieved, [winning] Champions Leagues, playing for Brazil and Real Madrid. But I always remember something when I retired myself, and there was a saying I always remember as a footballer: ‘Leave the football, before the football leaves you.’ The football has left him – at this top level. He needs to call it a day at this level of football and move.”

Casemiro still has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford.