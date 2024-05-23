Arsenal considering move for Dutch star as potential replacement for exit-linked Aaron Ramsdale - Reports

Arsenal are contemplating a move for Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who looks set to leave the Emirates Stadium shortly. This comes after the former Sheffield United goalkeeper found his place as first-choice shot-stopper for the Gunners usurped by Spaniard David Raya this season.

It has not been an easy season for Ramsdale, who quickly became the second-choice option on the bench after Raya joined from Brentford on loan. Last season, he played all 38 Premier League games, keeping 14 clean sheets, and helping the Gunners come second on the table. This season, he has managed only six league games, while also losing his spot on the England national team.

Arsenal still came second in the league, with David Raya keeping 16 clean sheets in 31 Premier League games this season. However, with Ramsdale clearly no longer valued as a first-choice option for the Gunners, an exit could be on the cards, especially if he is to return to the England squad.

This has seen the North Londoners begin their search for a replacement goalkeeper. According to The Telegraph, they have set their sights on Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow to join them as a second-choice shot-stopper. He is reportedly valued at less than £21 million. The Dutchman has been impressive in the Eredivisie, conceding just 14 goals in 17 games, while keeping eight clean sheets.

Arsenal manager talks about overtaking Manchester City next season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed how many points he believes he needs to surpass Manchester City in the Premier League. The Gunners manager has come second to his former employers again and will hope to claim the title at his third title charge.

Speaking to the press, the former assistant to Pep Guardiola agreed that it could take 100 points to claim the title from City, saying (via Football London):

"Yeah. But I was there when we did 100 points so I know what it takes. I know what happened and this is the level. No one has to explain what the level is because I was there four years every day and I know what we have to do if we are going to reach there.

"Not only for one season, but for the rest, but we are on the right path, the right journey and to see the evolution so quickly happening, I haven't seen it before. So, we're on the right trajectory and now we need really to pull the teeth and bite into it because we really want more."

Arsenal will, however, be pleased with their development in recent years. The young squad will hope to improve their bid to win the Premier League and end an over two-decade long wait for the title.