Arsenal eye move to sign Manchester United linked goalkeeper: Reports

Arsenal have set their eyes on acquiring Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who Manchester United are also considering to sign in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 25-year-old shot-stopper has been Los Blancos' backup plan to Thibaut Courtois since 2018. He has established himself as the starting keeper of choice recently at the Bernabeu as a result of Courtois's injury issues.

Lunin has demonstrated his value with his performances this season, leading to interest from Premier League clubs. According to a report from SPORT (via Football Talk), Arsenal are considering a move for him and are willing to pay around £17 million for his services.

Given that their backup goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is probably going to depart the team before the season ends, the Gunners may be searching for another option.

Lunin is also being pursued by Manchester United. This comes as uncertainty surrounding their present goalkeeper Andre Onana, whose errors saw the Red Devils get kicked out of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe became part-owner of the club, a revamp of the club executives have taken place, and a squad revamp could be underway.

There are few guarantees that the future of their manager Erik ten Hag, who brought Onana to the club. If the goalkeeper does leave Manchester United, according to reports via TeamTALK, they are considering him as a possible addition to their club.

Manchester United part-owner Jim Ratcliffe wants Arsenal to win the Premier League

Following his recent acquisition of a 27.7 percent interest in Manchester United from the Glazer family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe offered his opinions on the Premier League. With just 10 games remaining, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are separated by just one point in the title battle this season.

The Red Devils are under pressure to try and reach the fourth Champions League spot, but the title already looks out of their reach. Speaking about the contenders, Ratcliffe said in an interview with the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club Podcast (via Daily Post):

“I hate them all! We have got Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal, haven’t you? I don’t know. They are all the enemy, I couldn’t possibly choose one. It would be good for Arteta, actually. He has done really well there. Arsenal have been patient with him, which is nice as well.”

The Gunners have a high chance of winning the Premier League this season, as they have been in remarkable goalscoring form. However, the threat from regular winners Manchester City can hardly be ignored, as Pep Guardiola's men have the ability to find brilliant form during the final stretch of the season.

The Gunners will also need to be wary about Liverpool, who will be looking to give Jurgen Klopp a memorable send off with the Premier League title.