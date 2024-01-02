Arsenal identify Bundesliga striker as new priority target after being frustrated in efforts to sign Ivan Toney: Reports

Arsenal are considering a potential deal for Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, according to the Evening Standard. This comes after a report from TeamTALK that claimed that the Gunners were dealt a blow in their pursuit of Brentford's Ivan Toney. It claimed that the striker was likely to agree to a contract extension with the Bees, provided it had a release clause.

Toney's current deal with the London side is set to expire in the summer of 2025. Thomas Frank's side could be keen on holding on to him, as they find themselves 16th in the Premier League on the back of five consecutive losses. Moreover, they've lost Bryan Mbeumo for a few weeks due to injury.

Toney has emerged as a key target for Arsenal as well as rivals Chelsea. The 27-year-old has not featured this season after receiving a ban from the Football Association for violating their regulations on gambling. He is allowed to return to team training from January 20.

Toney played a key role as Brentford finished in the top half of the league last season, scoring 20 goals and setting up four more in 33 games.

Meanwhile, Boniface has burst onto the scene in Germany with Xabi Alonso's high-flying Bayer Leverkusen, side who find themselves top of the Bundesliga. The Nigerian forward has been instrumental, bagging 16 goals and eight assists in 23 appearances across all competitions this season. The 23-year-old's deal with the German side extends until 2028, meaning Arsenal will have to pay heavily to secure his services.

Mikel Arteta's side have experienced frustrating play from their centre forwards Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah this season. The pair have combined for just eight league goals, leading the Gunners to pursue a striker in the transfer window.

Arsenal close to first piece of business in January as midfielder close to exit: Reports

Elneny is close to a return to Turkey.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is expected to leave the club in the winter transfer window. According to the Daily Mail, Turkish sides Besiktas and Trabzonspor have made offers to sign the 31-year-old.

The arrivals of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in the summer have seen the Egyptian fall down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta. He has made just four appearances across competitions all season, receiving just 71 minutes of action.

Elneny signed a one-year deal with Arsenal last February that is set to expire in the summer. He has currently departed the Emirates Stadium to feature for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations. He could be out of action until February 12 if the Pharaohs reach the final.