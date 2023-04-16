Arsenal is interested in sign on-loan Real Madrid star who is valued at €25million - Reports

Arsenal have set their sights on AC Milan's midfield maestro, Brahim Diaz, with claims that the player has undergone a metamorphosis, according to Italian football legend Fabio Capello.

The Gunners are on the prowl for midfield reinforcements this summer, and the on-loan Real Madrid midfielder seems to have caught their discerning eye.

Reports from Pianeta Milan, citing Corriere dello Sport (via HITC), suggest that Arsenal have inquired about the intricacies of a deal for the Spanish sensation. Currently on loan at AC Milan from Real Madrid, Diaz is valued at €25 million (£22 million) by the Spanish behemoths.

Doc @karthikadhaigal



(@AntoVitiello - reliable for Milan news via Arsenal have asked Real Madrid , information on Brahim Diaz. Madrid want at least 25m euros- reliable for Milan news via @Esmaeil_ER Arsenal have asked Real Madrid , information on Brahim Diaz. Madrid want at least 25m euros(@AntoVitiello 🌖 - reliable for Milan news via @Esmaeil_ER ) https://t.co/B0mapgF97h

As Diaz's three-year loan spell at the iconic San Siro approaches its finale, Milan are undoubtedly keen on securing the dynamic midfielder's services on a permanent basis. However, doubts linger over the Italian giants' willingness to part with such a princely sum for the Spanish playmaker, potentially paving the way for the Gunners to swoop in.

The Gunners' interest in the dazzling Diaz could ignite a high-stakes bidding war, as the North London club looks to bolster their squad for the upcoming season. If they can secure the Spaniard's signature, it could prove to be a game-changer for the ambitious English side, and a heartbreak for the fans of the Rossoneri.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan , who is currently on loan at AC Milan, to The Emirates next season [ @FourFourTwo ] Mikel Arteta wants #Arsenal to bring Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz, who is currently on loan at AC Milan, to The Emirates next season Mikel Arteta wants #Arsenal to bring Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz 🇪🇸, who is currently on loan at AC Milan, to The Emirates next season 👀 [ @FourFourTwo ] https://t.co/HLX8Jnl07O

Fabio Capello notably said, regarding Diaz (via HITC):

“I was wrong about Brahim Diaz… I did not like him as a player, I thought he was not at Milan level. But he has now completely changed, improved. Now he makes the difference."

Balogun's French fairytale attracts European giants, Arsenal slap £26m price tag

Arsenal's loaned prodigy Folarin Balogun has had a spectacular season at French outfit Reims, attracting a flurry of interest from prestigious clubs across Europe. With the summer transfer window looming, the young striker's future has become a tantalizing topic of discussion.

As the 21-year-old academy graduate dazzles on the French stage, netting 19 goals in all competitions, the Gunners have reportedly set a lofty £26 million asking price for their homegrown talent.

European powerhouses such as AC Milan and Marseille, along with Premier League rivals, are said to be eyeing the goal machine with keen interest (via Mirror).

While Mikel Arteta seems content with his current attacking arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, the prodigious Balogun appears to be unwilling to settle for a benchwarmer role in North London. This sentiment has prompted the Gunners' hierarchy to slap a hefty €30 million (£26.8 million) price tag on the young forward.

Poll : 0 votes