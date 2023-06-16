Arsenal interested in signing Barcelona youngster as Mikel Arteta continues squad revamp: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Barcelona teenager Aleix Garrido to strengthen their midfield depth this summer.

Garrido, 19, has emerged as the next midfield talent from the Catalan giants' youth academy in the recent past. After graduating from La Masia in 2022, he earned a name for himself with his impressive outings for his club's 'B' team.

A right-footed press-resistant midfielder blessed with passing and composure, the Spain U20 international made his professional debut earlier this year. He featured for six minutes in Barcelona's 4-0 La Liga win over Elche on April 1.

Following his senior-team debut, Garrido penned a new contract with his boyhood club until June 2025 in late April.

However, according to SPORT, Arsenal are interested in signing him this summer. Mikel Arteta is aiming to inject new blood into his midfield, which is expected to be revamped soon.

Garrido, on the other hand, has no intention to depart the Blaugrana ahead of the upcoming season. The midfielder, who has drawn comparisons with Pedri of late, reportedly has a dream of representing his club for multiple seasons.

At youth level, Garrido has contributed four goals and eight assists in 29 matches across competitions for his club.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also currently in the market for multiple first-team midfield players. They are reportedly keen to snap up West Ham United star Declan Rice and Brighton & Hove Albion ace Moises Caicedo in the near future.

The Gunners are reportedly set to part ways with Granit Xhaka this summer with rumors of Thomas Partey leaving also doing the rounds. This would leave them extremely short-staffed in midfield and they would likely need new faces to feature in the starting XI.

Arsenal set to lodge shock £43 million offer for Barcelona star: Reports

According to El Nacional, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has informed his club's top brass to prioritise Barcelona star Ansu Fati's services this summer. They are willing to table an opening bid of £43 million for the right-footed attacker.

However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is believed to be unwilling to entertain such a paltry offer from a Premier League side. He is keen to start the negotiations for the star from £69 million and close it in the region of £56 million.

Fati, 20, has established himself as one of the best talents in La Liga over the past four campaigns. Since making his debut in 2019, he has helped his boyhood team lift three trophies, including a La Liga title and a Copa del Rey crown.

So far, Fati has scored 29 goals and laid out 10 assists in 109 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona. He has started just 41 matches due to a plethora of injury issues and is averaging a goal involvement every 112 minutes.

The Gunners currently have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli starting on the wings with Gabriel Jesus as their first-choice number nine. Fati can play all three positions across the front line but is best suited playing off the right-wing.

