Arsenal lead race to sign PL star linked with a move to Manchester United - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly moved ahead of Manchester United in their attempt to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, who has enjoyed a great season at the club. The Brazilian midfielder has been one of the standout stars for his side despite their inconsistency this season.

Manchester United have come under the control of British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who intends to revive the club after years of disappointing showings. With the appointment of multiple executives, the club intends to attack the transfer market and bring in quality players.

Like the Red Devils, Arsenal are keen on adding quality to their squad to enable them to sustain their new-found status as one of Europe's best sides. Declan Rice's signing last summer was revolutionary to the side, but the club are keen on adding more midfield quality.

Wolves star Joao Gomes has been an ever-present for Gary O'Neil's side this season, having only arrived in England last year. The 23-year-old Brazilian has made 27 league appearances this season, registering two goals and one assist.

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing the former Flamengo midfielder in the summer. But the Gunners have now moved ahead in the race, as per O Dia (via Transfer News Live). He cost around €17.5 million to move to England from Flamengo and is expected to cost a lot more to move from Wolves.

The project at Arsenal is a lot further than that of Manchester United, justifying the possible preference of the midfielder for a move to London. He will likely be a replacement for midfielder Thomas Partey, who is linked with a move away from the Emirates.

Joao Gomes is very highly rated in his native Brazil, and he was handed his international debut when they faced England earlier this month. He featured in the second game against Spain, as well, and is in the mix for a place in the Copa America squad.

Arsenal handed advantage ahead of second-leg clash with Bayern Munich

Arsenal have been handed an indirect advantage as they prepare to face German champions Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg. The first meeting between the pair ended in a 2-2 stalemate at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 9.

Bayern Munich went behind via a Bukayo Saka (12') goal before Serge Gnabry (18') responded with a fine effort to draw level in the game. The German forward has, however, been confirmed to miss out on the second leg through injury, giving the Gunners one less problem to worry about. Harry Kane (32' p) and Leandro Trossard (76') scored the remaining two goals in the game.

Bayern Munich will host the Gunners in the second leg on Wednesday, April 17, looking to advance to the semifinals in what is their last hope of silverware. The German giants will have to do it without Gnabry, but they have the quality in attack to survive, regardless.

Gnabry has registered five goals and one assist in 17 games across competitions this season.

