Arsenal and Liverpool keen on signing €80 million-rated star who rejected Chelsea - Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, according to Football Transfers.

The 19-year-old Sweden international is contracted with the German side until 2028 and is valued at a whopping €80 million. He interestingly rejected the chance to join Chelsea during his time with Swedish side Malmo, believing that staying back would allow him to develop better.

Larsson moved to Frankfurt from Malmo only last summer for a reported €9 million and has since proved to be an integral component for his current employers. The midfielder has enjoyed 16 starts in the Bundesliga, bagging two goals and an assist.

It is also believed that the player's contract does not contain a release clause, thereby putting Eintracht Frankfurt in a position to determine the transfer fee.

A move to the Premier League is certainly tempting, with both Liverpool and Arsenal in the running to win major titles. The Reds are currently atop of the league standings, five points clear of the third-placed Gunners. It looks likely that both clubs could also offer Champions League football next season.

Mikel Arteta's side are looking to bolster their midfield with concerns over Thomas Partey's fitness. The Ghana international has featured just four times in the league this season as Arsenal seek the perfect partner for Declan Rice in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, Liverpool added the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai last summer. With Curtis Jones also competing for positions in the Reds midfield, game time may be hard to come by for Larsson at Anfield.

Mikel Arteta fails to confirm Thomas Partey's return for Arsenal vs Liverpool

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he was unsure of whether Thomas Partey would feature in the all-important clash Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday, February 4.

The 30-year-old last appeared for the Gunners in their 1-0 win against Manchester City on October 8. When asked if the midfielder would be available for the Liverpool game, Arteta said (via Football London):

"We will see. We will see how things evolve and if that’s too short or if he’s okay."

Partey was signed from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 for a reported €50 million. He has since made 104 appearances across competitions, bagging five goals and four assists.