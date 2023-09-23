Arsenal make early €35m bid to sign Portuguese league star in order to fend off competition from rivals - Reports

In a proactive move to outpace competitors, Arsenal have reportedly put forth an early €35 million bid for Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande.

The north London club, led by manager Mikel Arteta, sought to make a decisive early move for the Ivorian international to deter interest from rival clubs. Yet, as per Record (via GOAL), Sporting CP appear far from impressed. A staunch refusal has been the Portuguese club's answer, insisting that they will not let go of Diomande unless his €80 million release clause is met.

The Portuguese giants are considering tabling a fresh contract offer to Diomande, who is already contracted to the club until 2027. A revised contract could significantly raise the financial barriers to a future move, adding more difficulties to the Gunners' pursuit.

Arsenal are not grappling with defensive issues, having conceded just four goals in five Premier League games this season. However, they seem to view Diomande as a potential cornerstone in reshaping their backline for the future. However, the rejection of their opening bid raises questions about whether they are willing to stretch their financial muscles to meet Sporting CP's valuation.

Whether the Gunners will return with a reinforced offer, compliant with the Portuguese giants' steep financial demands, remains a matter of speculation. What is clear is that the London-based club will have to significantly up the ante if they wish to bring the 19-year-old prodigy into the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal hesitant over €30 million price tag for Norwegian prodigy Antonio Nusa

The Gunners have found themselves intrigued by Antonio Nusa, the young Norwegian sensation currently showcasing his talents at Club Brugge. However, according to Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle), the North London club are displaying reluctance to meet the Belgian side's €30 million asking price.

The news comes amidst reports that Manchester United are also closely monitoring the teenage prodigy.

The 18-year-old commenced his youth career at local club Langhus IL. He later joined Stabaek IF in 2018 before making the significant move to Club Brugge in 2021.

His reputation has skyrocketed since then. He has already etched his name in the UEFA Champions League record books as the youngest player to score on his debut. He did so in Club Brugge's 4-0 win over Porto last season.

Nusa has had a solid 2023-24 season thus far, contributing two goals and three assists in just 11 appearances. This ascent to prominence has not escaped the notice of elite clubs around Europe.

Currently, Arsenal and Manchester United are the leading names in the chase for the Norwegian. Both clubs reportedly sent scouts to watch Nusa in action during Club Brugge's UEFA Europa Conference League clash against Besiktas.

Financial considerations are emerging as a pivotal aspect of this budding transfer situation. Arsenal are unwilling to meet Club Brugge's hefty valuation.