Arsenal ready to part ways with 25-year-old England international and 6 other stars in the summer transfer window - Reports

Arsenal are making plans to part ways with 25-year-old England international Aaron Ramsdale and six other players during the summer transfer window. All seven players have been deemed surplus to requirements by the North London giants, who are now looking to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Last summer saw the Gunners open their purses to sign Declan Rice for approximately €116 million. They also made moves for Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, costing a combined €125 million, before signing David Raya on loan. Now, they will be looking to sell a number of players to improve their financial standing while they continue working towards succeeding domestically next season.

According to a report from The Mirror (via GOAL), goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is set to leave the club this summer. This comes after they got Raya on loan, and the Spanish goalkeeper is widely expected to be signed on a permanent transfer this summer. However, this will mean that Arsenal need to find a Ramsdale replacement as their substitute goalkeeper.

Aside from Ramsdale, the other players expected to be sold this summer are Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Lokonga, and Reiss Nelson. They won't be the only ones potentially leaving the North London club, though, as players like Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny will see their contracts expire at the start of the transfer window.

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal will win Premier League title

Before the Gunners return to the negotiation table in order to buy and sell players in the summer, they need to finish the Premier League campaign to the best of their abilities. They currently sit in 2nd place, with perennial champions Manchester City now in 1st place.

Arsenal need to face Manchester United and hope to win all three points against the Red Devils at Old Trafford. All the while, they hope that City, who are two points ahead, drop points in the remaining two games of the season.

Mikel Arteta spoke about the title race ahead of the clash against United, insisting that he sees his lads winning the league (via GOAL):

"Emotions on potentially not winning the league? My brain always takes me to the players lifting the Premier League, that's what my brain is doing at the moment. I just follow my brain and my gut and this is how I feel, and this is the way that I want everybody to think and hopefully we can achieve it."

There are no guarantees that Manchester City, who have rarely dropped points at the business end of the season, would do so this time around. However, Arsenal look set to keep fighting until the very last day.