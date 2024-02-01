Arsenal to sell 21-year-old academy graduate to Spanish tier 3 side - Reports

According to CBS Sports journalist James Benge, Arsenal are set to sell 21-year-old academy graduate Miguel Azeez to Spanish third-tier team Atletico Baleares.

The youngster's contract with the Gunners was set to expire in the summer. Having failed to break into Arsenal's first team, Azeez is moving to Atletico Baleares, who compete in Primera Division RFEF- Group 2, in a bid to rejuvenate his career, as per David Ornstein of The Athletic.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Azeez is known for his impeccable control of the ball and has been compared to Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets. Mikel Arteta called up the youngster to first-team training back in November.

However, his time in England hasn't panned out the way he would have liked. Azeez has had several loan spells at clubs like Portsmouth, UD Ibiza, and Wigan Athletic during his time with the Gunners.

While he has been a regular for Arsenal's youth teams, Azeez has made only one appearance for the club's senior team. Given the presence of world-class defensive midfielders like Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Jorginho in the first-team, it would've been difficult for Azeez to break into the first team.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praises Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe started in Arsenal's latest Premier League away clash against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, January 30. It marked the attacking midfielder's first start in the league since October 2023.

Smith Rowe played 71 minutes before being replaced by Kai Havertz as the Gunners secured a 2-1 win. Mikel Arteta was thoroughly impressed by his performance and said after the game (via the club's official website):

“That he went for it, that he was free, he was flowing, he was moving, he was participating, his body language was good - he’s just a beautiful footballer to watch.”

Arteta added:

“I’m really pleased because he was really connected with the team and I thought he played the game in a really good way.”

Smith Rowe, a quality player when fit, has seen his progress slowed down due to persistent injuries in recent seasons. He has made only 14 appearances across competitions this term, bagging one assist.