Arsenal could sell loanee who is currently outperforming PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in Ligue 1: Reports

Arsenal could reportedly sell Folarin Balogun in the summer despite the loanee outshining Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr.

Balogun has performed beyond all kinds of expectations this season for Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims while on loan from the Gunners. The Arsenal loanee currently tops the scoring charts in Ligue 1 with 14 goals in 21 outings.

The Englishman is ahead of several big names like PSG's trio of Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar, as well as former Arsenal striker Alexander Lacazette.

As per The Sun, the Gunners are somewhat taken aback with Balogun's scintillating form following his loan switch to the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Reims manager Will Still has hailed the England under-21 international as a complete striker and wants to snap him up on a permanent basis in January.

While the north London side did not oblige to the Ligue 1 side last month, they are yet to make a decision on the striker's future.

Balogun's contract with the Premier League side expires in the summer of 2024 which means that this could be a decisive summer for the youngster. Arsenal either have to hand him a lengthy new deal or have to cash in on him this summer.

The Gunners already have two quality strikers on their books in the form of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Jesus is currently injured having suffered ligament damage while representing Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and underwent surgery.

Nketiah has filled in admirably in the Brazilian's absence and could remain first-choice even after Jesus returns from injury. He has scored nine goals in 27 games across competitions this season, although most of his earlier appearances were only off the bench.

Jesus, on the other hand, scored five goals and provided seven assists in 20 outings across competitions for the Gunners prior to his injury.

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus told he’ll have to fight to return to starting line-up

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has claimed that Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus will have to fight for his place when he returns from injury.

Eddie Nketiah has done a brilliant job leading the attack in Jesus' absence. The former Manchester City man suffered ligament damage while representing Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and underwent surgery.

McAvennie told Football Insider:

"I do not think they have missed him. Nketiah is scoring goals and you can see Arteta was able to bring that out of him. Jesus coming back is competition now. Arsenal changed as soon as him and [Oleksandr] Zinchenko came from Man City."

He added:

"Two winners walked into that dressing room and just changed the direction of everyone in there. There are a lot of young players in that squad who do not have that much experience. So Jesus coming back, he has been there, seen it done it."

Jesus is expected to return to action in March.

