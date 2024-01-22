Arsenal star ‘recommended’ by his agent to Beskitas in January transfer window: Reports

As per Sports Digitale journalist Sercan Dikme, Arsenal midfielder Jorginho's agent has recommended his client to Besiktas for a potential move.

Jorginho has failed to get regular game time with the Gunners this season, playing 926 minutes spread over 20 appearances across competitions. He has scored one goal and provided one assist in that time, having started 10 games.

Jorginho will be keen to get more game time as he looks to make Italy's squad for the UEFA Euro 2024 later this year. Hence, he is open to leaving Arsenal in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Dikme has reported that Besiktas have even contacted the north London side for a potential transfer, writing on X:

"Jorginho, who had difficulty finding time in Arsenal and wanted to go to a team where he could play, was recommended to Beşiktaş by the managers. Beşiktaş's opinions about Jorginho are positive. First contact has been made."

Jorginho joined the Gunners from London rivals Chelsea for a reported €12 million in January 2023. He has made 36 appearances at the Emirates, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

His contract with the club expires in the summer.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's set-piece prowess after Crystal Palace win

The Gunners hammered Crystal Palace 5-0 at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday, January 20.

Gabriel Magalhaes scored the opener via a corner in the 11th minute. He then forced an own goal from Dean Henderson via a corner in the 37th minute. Leandro Trossard made it 3-0 in the 59th minute before Gabriel Martinelli (90+4', 90+5') scored twice to secure a big win for his side.

Arsenal have scored the highest number of goals from set pieces in the Premier League this season with 13. They have also scored another six penalties, leading to just 23 open-play goals in 21 games.

After the Palace win, manager Mikel Arteta spoke about the importance of his side being good at set pieces, saying (via Arsenal.com):

"It’s very important. The reality is we worked set-pieces less in the last week than all other aspects of the game. This is the beauty of it, we worked on a lot of things that happened and we trained them a lot.

"I'm really pleased with the clean sheet, which is something we have been missing to win more games, the amount of goals scored, and sharing those goals as well which I think is going to make a really good impact on the team."

The Gunners are now third in the Premier League standings, five points behind leaders Liverpool. They will next face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on January 30.