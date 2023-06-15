Arsenal want £34 million for the sale of 21-year-old star this summer - Reports

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal have set a price tag of £34 million for the sale of Folarin Balogun in the summer. The USMNT striker was on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade Reims last season.

Balogun had a remarkable campaign in France, scoring 22 goals (21 in Ligue 1) and providing three assists in 39 matches across competitions. Following the expiration of his loan deal, the striker has returned to the Emirates.

Despite his exploits in France, Balogun is not expected to be a regular at Mikel Arteta's team next season and is likely to be sold this summer. According to the aforementioned report, Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio was recently in London and got in touch with the Gunners regarding a possible loan deal for Balogun.

However, the club isn't interested in loaning out the 21-year-old striker again, whose contract runs until the end of the 2024-25 season. Arsenal have set a price tag of around £34 million for a permanent sale.

Since coming through Arsenal's youth academies, Balogun has made 10 appearances for the club's senior team, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Dean Jones makes worrying claim about Arsenal target Declan Rice

Arsenal's interest in Declan Rice has been well documented as the Gunners look to bolster their midfield. Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also among the clubs that are interested in signing Rice this summer.

According to recent reports, Premier League champions Manchester City have entered the race to sign the English midfielder as well.

Journalist Dean Jones recently claimed that despite the Gunners being the touted front runners, Rice loves Manchester United. Speaking on The Done Deal Show, Jones said about Rice's situation (via The Boot Room):

“Bayern Munich are not an option, there hasn’t been that lure to play there. He doesn’t really fancy it at this stage I’m told. It will be interested if Man United were to get involved too. It’s a lot of money, but they need a midfielder. Can they risk falling further behind Man City?”

Jones added:

“Declan Rice, this was a couple of months ago now, but I spoke to one of his friends who said ‘he loves Man United, he loves the idea of everything Man United stand for.’ If it does open up I would never rule out Man United.”

Rice is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League at the moment and West Ham are likely to demand a fee in the vicinity of £100 million.

