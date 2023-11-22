Barcelona keen on signing Liverpool star in January as Xavi wants reinforcements – Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in snapping up Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara to bolster their midfield depth in the winter transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are keen to rope in a midfielder after Gavi sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury while representing Spain earlier this month. They have included Thiago in their transfer shortlist due to the player's contract situation at Anfield.

Thiago, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2024, is believed to not renew his contract at the Merseyside outfit. As a result, he could opt to depart his current club and rejoin the Catalans in January.

Should Thiago move to Barcelona next January, he would pop up as a vital starter for them. He could effectively step in as Gavi's replacement and inject some much-needed experience to a young midfield.

Thiago, who joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in a deal worth up to £25 million in 2020, played for Barcelona between 2008 and 2013. He made 100 appearances and lifted 12 trophies during his stint.

However, Thiago's ongoing injury issues could prove to be a hassle for a potential winter deal. The 32-year-old is currently recovering from a long-term hip injury and is yet to feature in a match this season.

So far, Thiago has netted three goals in 97 appearances for Liverpool.

Liverpool ace Dominik Szoboszlai likened to Barcelona legend after display for Hungary

Earlier on Sunday (November 19), Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai helped Hungary register a 3-1 win over Montenegro in their last UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier. After Montenegro scored the opener in the first half, he netted two goals inside two minutes in the second half.

After the end of the contest, Hungary goalkeeper Denes Dibusz likened his captain to Barcelona legend and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi. He said during an interview with Hungarian portal Index (h/t GOAL):

"You have the same feeling about him as when Messi was at his best in Barcelona a few years ago. When he made up his mind, he went down the field and scored. He is a player of an incredible level and a great leader, who is able to lead the team on the field and add something extra to his game that draws others along."

Szoboszlai, who joined Jurgen Klopp's outfit from RB Leipzig for £60 million earlier this July, has revitalized Liverpool's midfield this campaign. He has contributed two goals and two assists in 17 games so far.