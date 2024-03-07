Barcelona keen on signing Manchester United outcast, view him as a low cost option to strengthen squad in the summer - Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona are seriously considering a move for Mason Greenwood, who is currently on loan at Getafe from Manchester United. The report claims that La Blaugrana consider him a cost-effective option to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona have reportedly made preliminary enquiries, but haven't committed to a move yet due to their current financial instability. They want a better understanding of how much money they can afford to spend, based on fair play regulations, before entering the transfer market to sign Greenwood.

With eight goals and five assists in 26 games this season, the Manchester United loanee has performed well at Getafe. This has seen his stock rise in recent times among Spanish teams.

Given that Greenwood's Manchester United contract expires in 2025, Manchester United will have less leverage while negotiating his departure. This is why Barcelona reportedly see him as a low-cost alternative to their current wingers.

Barcelona's plan to modernize their offense without going over budget is consistent with their interest in Greenwood. To create a place for the versatile forward, who can fill a variety of attacking roles, they may need to sell players from their current attacking lineup.

Barcelona set €60 million price for Jules Kounde amid Manchester United interest

According to SPORT (via Hard Tackle), Barcelona want €60 million for 25-year-old Jules Kounde, with teams from the Premier League interested in his services.

The versatile defender can play as both a center-back and a right-back, making him useful for most clubs. He has played 74 games for Barca, scoring three times and providing ten assists. He helped La Blaugrana win La Liga last season. While he is an impressive talent, selling Kounde could help the Catalan giants with their financial issues.

According to the report, Premier League giants Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are all interested in signing him, with the Blues holding the advantage in the race. United are likely to be on the lookout for a new centre-back as well, given the uncertainty around the futures of Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire at Old Trafford.