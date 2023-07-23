Barcelona to lock horns with Chelsea in race to sign Brazilian prodigy: Reports

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are set to rival Chelsea to sign Matheus Goncalves from Flamengo. The 17-year-old plays as a right-winger and has made 16 appearances for Flamengo's senior team, scoring two goals.

He has been a part of the Brazilian club for a considerable time now and Goncalves has managed to make a place for himself in the first team after rising through the youth academies of the Brazilian club.

Several top European clubs, including heavyweights like Real Madrid and Juventus have also been linked with making a move for Goncalves.

Both Barcelona and Chelsea are known for their knack of signing the best young players in the world. Barca have always been the home of the most prodigious talent and the club have a reputation for helping young guns fulfil their potential.

Meanwhile, the Blues have made it an aim to build a squad full of youth with the average age of the current team being quite less. Stars like Noni Madueke, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, and more are still in the budding stages of their careers.

Angelo Gabriel, yet another Brazilian prodigy, has completed a move to Stamford Bridge as well. Goncalves could become the latest highly touted prospect to join the Blues' ranks.

Barcelona target Matheus Goncalves' strengths and weaknesses

Considering big clubs like Barcelona and Chelsea are interested in Matheus Goncalves, fans might wonder about the areas in which the youngster flourishes. Here we take a look at Goncalves' best traits and his most notable weakness.

According to Football Talents Scout, Goncalves has the versatility to operate across different positions. His creativity, mobility, pace, acceleration, and the ability to change directions in speed have been noted as some of his most notable strengths.

Goncalves is also touted as a player who can link up with the midfield in an effective manner and is also said to have a great range of vision to see final passes that can turn a game on its head. Hence, it's evident that the player has all the qualities to become a top-notch forward in the future.

However, Goncalves is not very adept with his weaker right foot. Considering the player is only 17, he can hone that skill in the coming years and become even more lethal. Barcelona or Chelsea could have a real gem in their ranks if they manage to sign Goncalves.