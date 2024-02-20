Barcelona looking at making surprise move for 20-year-old Championship forward in the summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to make an offer to sign highly-rated Colombian youngster Yaser Asprilla from Watford in the summer. The Spanish champions are interested in signing the 20-year-old forward to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Asprilla has had an impressive season with Watford in the Championship after impressing at the U-20 World Cup last year. The young attacker has six goals and four assists in 31 league appearances for the Hornets this season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona find themselves in urgent need of attacking reinforcement as they prepare for the 2024-25 season. Given the financial situation of the club, they are keen to target younger players, and Asprilla fits the bill of the club's requirements, as per Sport. The Catalan side have been informed that it would cost them around €40-50 million to sign Asprilla.

La Blaugrana have the impressive Lamine Yamal on their books, as well as the likes of Ferran Torres, Vitor Roque, and Robert Lewandowski. They also have Raphinha and Joao Felix in their squad, but the Portuguese star is only on loan and may not be in the club next season.

The youngster has played a role in helping Watford push for a place in the Premier League, as they lie in 11th place, seven points outside the playoff places. Barcelona have several competitors in their bid to sign the versatile youngster, with the likes of Sporting CP and Galatasaray also interested.

Barcelona receive boost as two players passed fit for Napoli match

Barcelona have received a timely boost as two of their key players are set to return to action in their UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against Napoli. The Spanish giants were without Joao Felix and captain Sergi Roberto in recent matches, with both players suffering from fitness issues.

Atletico Madrid loanee Felix was out with an ankle problem since January but has made the squad for the trip to Naples on February 21. Roberto was also out for nearly a month, last featuring against Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey in January.

Felix has appeared 28 times for the Spanish champions this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. Roberto has had more of a bit-part role at the club, featuring 14 times across all competitions and scoring three goals while providing an assist.