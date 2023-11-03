Barcelona plot move for former transfer target linked with a move to Manchester City and Real Madrid - Reports

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are reigniting their interest in former target Dani Olmo, who is also on the radar of Manchester City and Real Madrid. The summer transfer window could witness the Catalan club making vigorous efforts to bring Olmo on board.

Olmo's significant contributions at RB Leipzig have not gone unnoticed, and the allure of a return to Barcelona is strong for him. Under the helm of coach Xavi Hernandez, who is said to value the young midfielder's versatility, such a reunion becomes even more enticing.

The manager reportedly recognizes Olmo's journey from the stages at Barcelona's youth setups to his eventual prominence in Croatia.

Nevertheless, Barcelona face stiff competition in their quest for Olmo. Elite clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City, and Real Madrid are equally captivated by the 25-year-old's prowess and are closely monitoring his status.

His increasing demand signifies that the upcoming transfer window could be awash with intense battles for his signature.

On the field this season, Olmo's performances remain commendable. He has netted two goals and provided an assist in just five Bundesliga outings. Furthermore, his contribution to the Champions League has been impactful, making a mark with a goal during his substitute appearance.

Barcelona continue to fume over Real Madrid defeat

Almost a week has passed since Barca's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid, but the scars of that loss remain fresh for boss Xavi. The encounter saw the Blaugrana take an early lead, courtesy of a strike from Ilkay Gundogan.

However, the tables turned dramatically with Jude Bellingham's equalizer, followed by a heart-wrenching 92nd-minute winner from the young English talent. Speaking about the gut-wrenching defeat, an evidently aggrieved Xavi opened up to the media ahead of the weekend games (via GOAL):

"We need to reset at a difficult ground. We're angry, we're raging inside, but we have to make amends for our mistakes."

He further emphasized the importance of attention to detail, asserting:

"It's the small details that matter, we can't afford to have any more lapses in concentration."

Following their triumphant league win last season, the current state of the La Liga table is a cause of concern for the Blaugrana. They now find themselves in the fourth spot, trailing their arch-nemesis, Real Madrid, by four points.