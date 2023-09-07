Barcelona and Real Madrid eyeing 19-year-old midfield prodigy who has meagre €10m release clause: Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in 19-year-old midfield star Hugo Sotelo, who currently plays for Celta Vigo. Sotelo primarily operates as a pivot midfielder.

The 19-year-old is currently in his subsidiary contract and has a low release clause of €10 million, meaning European giants can take advantage of his contract and sign the player.

Sutalo has already rejected a renewal offer from Celta as well. The player has impressed during pre-season and has so far made 29 appearances for Celta's senior team, including two this season.

Barcelona were keen on signing a defensive-minded midfielder who could play in the pivot this season. They eventually brought in Oriol Romeu from Girona. Xavi, though, is reportedly looking to add another back-up to his ranks.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have a young core of midfield talent in their ranks. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni are all very young and Sotelo could become yet another addition to their ranks.

Barcelona's Alejandro Balde and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham are among the nominees of the Kopa Trophy

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham are among the players who have been nominated for the Kopa Trophy 2023, awarded to the best young footballer under 21 years of age.

Balde was a constant presence for the Blaugrana on the left-flank of the defense throughout the 2022-23 season. He made 44 appearances across competitions last season, scoring one goal and providing seven assists.

Bellingham, on the other hand, was a key player for Borussia Dortmund last term. The Englishman had a stellar campaign, scoring 14 times and providimh seven assists in 42 matches across competitions.

He has since completed a move to the Spanish capital and has gotten off to a dream start to his life in Madrid. Bellingham has so far scored five goals and has provided one assist in four matches for Los Blancos.

Both Balde and Bellingham are strong contenders to win th Kopa Trophy. Bellingham has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or as well.