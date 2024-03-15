Barcelona set to receive massive boost with injured star set to return against Atletico Madrid - Reports

According to Sport, Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres will be available for the clash against Atletico Madrid. La Blaugrana play Atleti in a La Liga clash at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, March 17.

Torres, 24, has been out since the start of February with a hamstring injury and has so far missed eight matches. The Spaniard has been a key player in Barca's attack this season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in 32 matches across competitions.

In Torres' absence, the likes of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have often partnered with Robert Lewandowski in the attack. Torres' return, though, could be a massive boost for Xavi's side.

Barcelona are currently third in La Liga with 61 points from 28 matches. They are a point behind second-placed Girona and eight points behind league leaders Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid are fourth with 55 points from 28 matches.

Los Rojiblancos and Barca have so far faced each other 59 times with the Madrid club winning 13 and the Catalans winning 31. The remainder of the 15 games have ended in draws. Barca have won all of their last three La Liga clashes by a score of 1-0.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid battling to reach the 20225 Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup is set to be organized in a new format in 2025. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are currently vying for a spot in the Club World Cup in 2025.

Atleti, courtesy of their reaching the last eight in the Champions League this season, are currently leading the charge. Although Barca have also reached the last eight, they trail Los Rojiblancos by six points to reach the Club World Cup.

La Blaugrana will need to reach the semi-final and will have to draw at least one game in the semi-finals to have a spot in next year's Club World Cup.